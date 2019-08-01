Q2 2019 Crocs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is James, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Crocs, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Marisa Jacobs, Global Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Marisa F. Jacobs - Crocs, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Crocs' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Earlier this morning, we announced our latest quarterly results, and a copy of the press release can be found on our website at crocs.com.



We would like to remind you that some of the information provided on this call is forward-looking and accordingly is subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future revenues, gross margins, SG&A as a percent of revenues, operating margins, CapEx, and our product pipeline. Crocs is not obligated to update these forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of future