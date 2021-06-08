Jun 08, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Jonathan Komp - Robert W. Baird & Co. - Analyst



Okay, great. Let's get started, everyone. I'm Jon Komp, Baird's senior analyst covering the active lifestyle sector, including global apparel and footwear brands. Really pleased to welcome Crocs as our next presenter.



You may know the Company started selling in the US in 2002, and really has grown into one of the largest global non-athletic footwear brands today in the world -- selling nearly 80 million pairs of footwear over the last 12 months, including a new high watermark in the first quarter of more than 25 million pairs in just the quarter alone.



The team has done just a remarkable job of really transitioning the brand in recent years to a very focused product strategy and one that is really fueled by compelling collaborations in various ways to personalize the product.



I'm pleased to welcome CEO and Director, Andrew Rees, who joined Crocs in 2014. Prior to that, consulted for the Company for several years and built out the consumer and retail practice at L.E.K. Consulting, in addition to experience at Reebok before then