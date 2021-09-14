Crocs Inc Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrew Rees - Crocs, Inc. - CEO & Director



Welcome to Crocs 2021 Investor Conference, picking up the pace. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Andrew Rees, and I'm Croc's CEO. I'm delighted to have people in the audience here with us in Broomfield, but we also have many people joining us remotely. I hope you enjoyed the video. I think it does an excellent job charting the cause of Crocs from its inception, through the turnaround, and it brings us to current day. Today, we're going to focus on the future. We're going to focus on the future and picking up the pace.



One of our many strengths at Crocs is our team. We built an incredible team that have deep industry and functional expertise. They have a track record of success here at Crocs and in many other brands. And I'd like to start by introducing our team members that are going to be presenting with me today. First is Michelle Poole, our Brand President; Second, Anne Mehlman, our Chief Financial Officer; third, Adam Michaels, our Chief Digital Officer; and fourth, Heidi, our Chief Marketing Officer.



Not with us today but