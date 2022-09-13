Sep 13, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Abbie Zvejnieks - Piper Sandler Companies - Analyst



All right, I think we can go ahead and get started. We have Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs; and Anne Mehlman, CFO of Crocs. And I'm Abbie Zvejnieks; I'm senior analyst covering global lifestyle brands, athletic and footwear. And so this is a really fun brand. I'm sure many of you have them in your home. Your children have them. And it's been one of our top ideas this year.



So with that, I'll let Andrew -- for opening remarks.



Andrew Rees - Crocs, Inc. - CEO & Director



Great. So thank you. Thanks for coming to visit with us today. Delightful to be able to tell you a little bit more about Crocs. In terms of opening remarks, I think I'll just kind of set the stage by saying our business is performing really well. You've seen our results through Q2.



The Crocs brand continues to grow this year on top of an incredible growth year last year. I was very, very excited about the acquisition of HEYDUDE. We completed that transaction late last year. We're in the throes of integrating but also massively