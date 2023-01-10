Crocs Inc at ICR Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Sam Poser - Crocs, Inc. - Analyst



Good morning, everybody. My name is Sam Poser. I'm equity analyst with Williams Trading. I'm here to introduce the Crocs' management team. Crocs has done a excellent job over the last few years of resetting the brand and improving the way that the brands are managed from some time ago. This, in my view is not a fad. It is just an improvement in the way they manage the brands, primarily Crocs, but also with HEYDUDE acquisitions. They're managing that exceptionally well and have further opportunities in the US and what appears to be significant opportunities in the international markets.



With that, we have Andrew Rees, the CEO and Anne Mehlman, the CFO here, and I'm happy to hand it over to Andrew. And thanks, very much.



Andrew Rees - Crocs, Inc. - CEO



Thank you so much, Sam. Appreciate the introduction. Good morning, everybody. Excited to be here and talk to you a little bit more about Crocs and the two incredible brands we have. We're incredibly lucky as a management team. We manage two incredible brands that have