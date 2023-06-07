Jun 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Jonathan Komp - Baird - Analyst



Okay. Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining our next session here. I'm Jon Komp, Baird senior analyst, covering the active lifestyle sector. Very pleased to have Crocs join us next. Crocs maybe doesn't need an introduction, given that everyone knows the brand. But it is one of the largest non-athletic brands across the industry. It was founded more than 20 years ago and really has done an exceptional job over the last 5 to 10 years. The management team repositioning the company and the brand, and it's driven very meaningful growth.



In fact, the last 12 months sold more than 120 million pairs of Crocs alone. And since then, just over a year ago, acquired the HEYDUDE brand, which represents another high profit, high margin growth opportunity for the business. So, joining me is CEO, Andrew Rees, and CFO, Anne Mehlman. And I'm going to turn it over to them. Thank you.



Andrew Rees - Crocs, Inc. - Director & CEO



Thank you, Jon. Really appreciate it. So I'm going to take you through some of our presentations. I'll just flip