Jun 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Jonathan Komp - Baird - Analyst
Okay. Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining our next session here. I'm Jon Komp, Baird senior analyst, covering the active lifestyle sector. Very pleased to have Crocs join us next. Crocs maybe doesn't need an introduction, given that everyone knows the brand. But it is one of the largest non-athletic brands across the industry. It was founded more than 20 years ago and really has done an exceptional job over the last 5 to 10 years. The management team repositioning the company and the brand, and it's driven very meaningful growth.
In fact, the last 12 months sold more than 120 million pairs of Crocs alone. And since then, just over a year ago, acquired the HEYDUDE brand, which represents another high profit, high margin growth opportunity for the business. So, joining me is CEO, Andrew Rees, and CFO, Anne Mehlman. And I'm going to turn it over to them. Thank you.
Andrew Rees - Crocs, Inc. - Director & CEO
Thank you, Jon. Really appreciate it. So I'm going to take you through some of our presentations. I'll just flip
Crocs Inc at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Transcript
Jun 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...