Q1 2019 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this News Conference on Caverion's First Quarter Results. We will start the presentation. They will be held by our CEO, Ari Lehtoranta, and CFO, Martti Ala-Harkonen. Please go ahead.



Ari Lehtoranta - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning also from my behalf. Welcome to this room -- distinguished guests here in Helsinki and then all the participants online. I will go through the first quarter performance from different aspects, looking at our orders, looking at our revenue and then profitability from different directions. I will touch slightly also the cash flow. But then Martti will continue with the cash flow, working capital and then the recent financing transactions. And I will then -- after Martti's market outlook, I will then come back and then look at the kind of strategy development and then repeating our guidance for this year. And the presentation should take about maybe 40, 45 minutes. The year has started pretty much as we had planned.



