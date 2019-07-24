Q2 2019 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR



Hello, good morning, everyone, and welcome to this News Conference on Caverion's First Half Results. Presenting today, we have our CEO Ari Lehtoranta; and CFO, Martti Ala-HÃ¤rkÃ¶nen. Please go ahead.



Ari Lehtoranta - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning on my behalf, distinguished bankers, investors, analysts in this room and then also behind the lines. So we will do as our tradition has been that I will go through the quarter, a little bit about the market and also our performance in that market from different angles. And then Martti will continue with cash flow and financing-related issues. And then also, he will go through how does the market look going forward, and then I will come back and then finish with repeating our guidance and then in this time also, the financial targets -- reminder about the financial targets.



This presentation will take about 40, 50 minutes and then we have possibility for your questions. And as also the