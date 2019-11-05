Caverion Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome from my behalf as well. We have additional Caverion personnel here as well, present breakout sessions will be hosted by Laura Karotie and (inaudible) and we have also our Head of Division, Finland, Ville Tamminen here available for -- for example, for questions during the breaks. And how we have structured the agenda is that I will give a general view about what our key messages are, and then we will have a more deep dive into the growth pipe by Thomas, and then Martti will explain how do we execute our strategy? What kind of financial targets we will have because of it? And then what kind of proof case is here?



This time, we will have Head of Germany, Frank, presenting.



We will not talk too much about the third quarter results, they are now available for you since last week, but we will go back to history, we will go 2 years back to Capital Markets Day at the end of 2017, and we will, a little bit, remind what did we say and promise at that time, and what has been