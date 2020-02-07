Q4 2019 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this conference call on Caverion's Q4 results. We will start with the management presentations and follow-up with Q&A after that. Before the Q&A, however, we will show you our new brand videos also. Something to look forward to for the future.



And now we will start the presentations with the presentation of our CEO, Ari Lehtoranta. Please go ahead.



Ari Lehtoranta - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Milena, and good morning, again on my behalf dear distinguished finance and media professionals in this room and behind the lines. Presentation will take today slightly longer than in the last session, maybe 45, 50 minutes. I will share it with Martti, as our practice has been, our CFO.



I will go through the performance during the period, a little bit about the market. I touch the orders, revenue, profitability, but also the acquisitions update. And as