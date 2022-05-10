Caverion Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good afternoon, everybody, and a warm welcome to the Caverion Capital Markets Day. Great to see such a large audience here physically and also online. My name is Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m, I'm the Head of IR here at Caverion, and I will be the moderator for today. .



As published yesterday, we published our updated strategy, focusing on sustainable growth and we will, today, also discuss our financial targets. Our focus will be very much on our differentiation and our 4 strategic themes. A more detailed agenda can be seen here, and the presenters today are our CEO, Jacob GÃ¶tzsche; Kari Sundback, our Head of Services, Solutions, Digital and Strategy; and Riitta PalomÃÂ¤ki, our interim CFO.



Before the coffee break, we will also make a deep dive into our business focus areas and showcase examples in these areas. This session will be hosted by our Head of Strategy, Niko Koivuniemi. And our case examples will be presented by a team of Alexander Selke, Head of