Q1 2023 Caverion Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m - Caverion Oyj - Head of IR & External Communications



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this news conference on Caverion's Q1 results. My name is Milena Haeggstrom, I'm the Head of IR for Caverion. And today's presentation will be held by our CEO, Jacob Gotzsche; and our CFO, Mikko Kettunen. After the presentations, you may also ask questions over the Internet and conference call.



And now welcome please, Jacob.



Jacob GÃ¶tzsche - Caverion Oyj - President, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Milena. Good morning also on my behalf. I will share this morning's presentation with our CFO, Mikko Kettunen. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes. Let's have a look at the agenda. We have 4 topics for today. I will start with the Q1 2023 performance in brief, including the continued execution of our M&A growth strategy. I will then continue with our operating environment, a few words about some of our most recent customer contracts, an update on our