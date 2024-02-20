Feb 20, 2024 / 02:40PM GMT

Jason Michael Gursky - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody, to those here in the room as well as those that are listening in on the webcast. My name is Jason Gursky,, the aerospace and defense analyst here at Citi Group. And I have the pleasure today of hosting CACI. On the stage with me this morning, we have Jeff MacLauchlan, the CFO and Treasurer of the company; and George Price, who's the SVP of Investor Relations. And yes. George, I think, congrats on the recent promotion. Is that right?



George Price -



Thank you.



Jason Michael Gursky - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



Didn't mess that up. Sometimes I can confuse people, but I think I got that right. Let's see here. I've got a laundry list of questions that I wanted to go through this morning, but I will open it up to the floor a couple of times during this session, just to see if there aren't those in the room that I want to double click on anything that comes up. Is that good with you?



Jeffrey D.