Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. So I'm delighted to welcome you to this presentation of the Phase III Part A top line data readout of the trial NefIgArd.



If you turn to Page 3, I'm just going to give a very brief summary before I hand over to our CMO to take you through the data. Just to remind you, the company is listed both in Sweden and the U.S. on OMX and on Nasdaq. We listed in Sweden in 2018 and recently listed on Nasdaq in the U.S. in June of this year. Our lead candidate, Nefecon, is a novel investigational treatment for IgAN, and that locally treats this disease with a view to be disease modifying. And we do this by locally treating a big presumed origin of this disease.



In terms of the company's position, we are now positioned clearly to be the first potentially