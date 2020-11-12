Q3 2020 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the Calliditas Therapeutics Q3 2020.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Renee Lucander; and CFO, Fredrik Johansson.



(Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please begin.



Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Thank you, and welcome to this Q3 2020 report from Calliditas Therapeutics.



I'm going to start this on Page 3. So Calliditas, as you know, is a late-stage biopharma company focused on treatments in orphan indications.



Our lead candidate Nefecon is a novel investigational treatment for IgA nephropathy, intended to be disease-modifying. We're doing that by delivering medication locally, which targets the origin of the disease rather than systemically as most of everybody else who's looking at this area.



We have, as many of you would know, recently reported out our successful Part A of our Phase III clinical trial in NefIgArd, where we reached both primary and secondary endpoints.



The