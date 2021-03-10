Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Calliditas Therapeutics key opinion leader perspective webinar on the pathophysiology and treatment of IgA nephropathy in clinical practice. My name is Ashley Robinson from Lifesci Advisors, and I would be introducing the event as well as moderating the question-and-answer session.



As you know, Calliditas is a specialty pharmaceutical company, listed in Stockholm, Sweden, and in the U.S. on NASDAQ. It is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with