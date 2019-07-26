Half Year 2019 Carmila SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning all. Welcome to our Financial Information Meeting. Alexandre De Palmas is the new CEO of Carmila for a few weeks now



(technical difficulty)



also all those of you who're in this room, and those who are connected by phone



(technical difficulty)



presented our Q2 results, and you probably have received the press release



(technical difficulty)



numbers that we have published for this half year that will present them in greater detail



(technical difficulty)



we have had a very



(technical difficulty)



commercial period, quite robust as concerns our financial results and also as concerns our very healthy financial structure. So in an introduction, I would like to share with you what could be a brief astonishment report, not because I was astonished, but in fact, the report of someone with franchise arriving in the group. And what are the highlights that have led their brand on me more than others.



So the first element here, Carmila, as you know, is a young company. It