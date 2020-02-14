Full Year 2019 Carmila SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Alexandre De Palmas - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning. I suggest we start off with this overview of 2019 results out of respect for those who're with us remotely and over the telephone. Thank you very much for being with us this morning and for spending our -- your St. Valentine's Day with us. And this demonstrates how much you love retail and commercial retail and real estate. Now I'd like to review with you 2019 annual results with GÃ©ry Robert-Ambroix and Seb Vanhoove, and we'll report on the activities as well as the results and outlook of Carmila's operations. To start off, I wanted to insist to dwell upon a number of key aspects that make what Carmila is. And this, first of all, refer to the notion of local presence, which is really the DNA of Carmila. 2019 was a year of growth, a year of significant development for Carmila and its retailers. A successful year.



First of all, retailers revenues at 2% on operation over the geographies, across the geographies, which really demonstrates sustained growth in terms of recurring earnings per share as we -- as you saw