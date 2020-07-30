Half Year 2020 Carmila SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Alexandre De Palmas - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon to everyone of you, and welcome on the occasion of these half year results for 2020. Quite a special events under the current circumstances. We have the pleasure of meeting you in person, but we are conducting this event remotely. I'd like to greet our English speaking participants who are listening in.



So Carmila has gone through a first -- well, a period has been unprecedented and we have fared pretty well and has reflected in this half year results and related activities, as we posted our results this morning. So we are now going to comment the results that we posted this morning with the management team with me. By way of an introduction to this presentation, I'd like to start highlighting 3 elements which a few weeks ago were elements or factors of uncertainties and risk for Carmila. And at the end of the day, as things stand, these are risks that are under control.



And first of all, the length of shop closures as a result of the lockdown resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. At some point, nobody knew how many