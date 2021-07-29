Half Year 2021 Carmila SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



All right. So we are welcoming now our guests to share in the half year business review for 2021 for Carmila.



Marie Cheval - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, all. Thank you for joining us for this business review. My name is Marie Cheval and the CFO for Carmila. And we, here, of course, are joining our partners in explaining. And we intend to explain that Carmila is the best way to accelerate the excel -- the retail sector. And the sanitary crisis has accelerated the transformation of the retail sector. And we have identified 4 major trends.



The first is buying power. And 73% of the members of the French population expect a commercial supermarket to put attractive prices on ideal commercial states. And of course, the client wants both. Obviously, 88% of the brands that come from the web feel that a store could mean a hike in their online traffic.



And also -- and [practicity] is also a third trend. The French have modified their usual purchasing habits and are turning to what is most convenient. Responsibility and local