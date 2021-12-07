Carmila SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Marie Cheval - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Hello. And welcome to Carmila's Capital Markets Day. It is a pleasure to have so many of you with us today. I want to give a special welcome to our shareholders and Board members.



After 12 months as CEO, it is time to give my [own vision] for Carmila. The COVID crisis has been difficult, but it is also an exciting time with new ideas and projects. It is an ideal time to accelerate transformation. Today, you will hear more than generic messages on Carmila's business model. You will get a detailed view of Carmila's strategy. Carmila has already come a long way. There was a successful period of growth following its creation and incredible resilience during the crisis. Today, we are looking to the future, transforming our core business, sustainability, exciting new business lines, but before that, let's start with Carmila's view on major trends in the market.



This is a time of rapid change for commercial real estate. There are 3 major trends. Medium-sized cities are gaining momentum. Consumers want sustainability and new services. Retail is