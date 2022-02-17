Full Year 2021 Carmila SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Marie Cheval - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Carmila's 2021 Annual Results Presentation. In December, Carmila gave an update on the 2026 road map: Building sustainable growth. Today, we are going to focus on performance in 2021 and the outlook for 2022. Let's get started with the key takeaways from 2021 for Carmila.



As you know, the beginning of the year was affected by the health crisis. Stores in Carmila centers were closed for 2.2 months on average and for even longer in France. Customers came back to Carmila centers after the lockdown. They also spend more per visit. In H2, retailer sales were almost back at the level of the same period in 2019.



It was also a record year for leasing activity. Well-known retailers and innovative concepts launched new projects in Carmila centers. It was a much better year than 2020, of course. But at Carmila, the number of new leases was much higher than in 2019. It was a great operational performance. It was also because Carmila has an attractive portfolio of assets. The hypermarket in Carrefour [anchor] local