Jul 26, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 26, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marie Cheval
Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO
* Pierre-Yves Thirion
Carmila S.A. - CFO
* Sebastien Vanhoove
Carmila S.A. - Deputy CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Allison Sun
BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Florent Laroche-Joubert
ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Analyst
* Pieter Runneboom
Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst
* StÃ©phane Afonso
Invest Securities, Research Division - Financial Analyst of Real Estate
=====================
Marie Cheval - Carmila S.A. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Carmila's First Half Results. A large part of my presentation today will be focused on the Galimmo acquisition. But first, some key figures from H1.
Footfall and retailer sales have been
Half Year 2023 Carmila SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 26, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...