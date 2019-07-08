Jul 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
CEO, Benny ThÃ¶gersen. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Benny ThÃ¶gersen -
Okay. Thank you, and a warm welcome to Catena and today's webcast presentation on our half year results. As said, Peter Andersson and me, myself, Benny ThÃ¶gersen, will host this.
If we go to Slide 2, we will work our way through the highlights, the result and balance sheet, operational review, capital deployment and outlook going forward. And as we said, at the end, there will be a Q&A session.
Slide 3. The market remains favorable, and I'm happy to announce that coming out of this quarter or this half year, almost with all of our key indicators getting improved. We retained our focus on development project and acknowledged high demand from existing as well from potential new customers.
Slide 4, results and balance overview. I will now hand over to Peter, and moving forward to Slide 5.
Peter Andersson - Catena AB(publ)-Head of Treasury
Yes. Thank you, Benny. Slide 5,
Q2 2019 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...