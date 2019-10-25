Q3 2019 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you. I would also welcome you all to this webcast of today. If we go to Slide 2, please, we see the contents. I will lead you through this presentation, starting with highlights and we will go into results and balance overview. Thereafter, operational review and capitalization, capital deployment and some outlook and cases.



Slide 3, highlights. The quarter is overall very satisfying and specifically on the back of several major development projects announced during the quarter. We retain our focus on development projects and acknowledge high demand from existing as well from potential new customers. Despite the forthcoming slow pace in the global economy, and we see some geopolitical uncertainty, we feel comfortable about our business going forward.



The fundamentals and structural changes are there to support our further growth. We see high increase from cross-border capital into the logistics segment, pushing our yields down.



Here, I would like to hand over to Peter