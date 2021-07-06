Q2 2021 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Catena Audiocast with Teleconference Q2 2021. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, JÃ¶rgen Eriksson; and CFO, Sofie Bennsten. Please begin your meeting.



Sofie Bennsten - Catena AB(publ)-Deputy CEO - CFO & Acting Head of Business Support



Hi, and welcome to Catena's Audiocast for the second quarter 2021. This is...



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson.



Sofie Bennsten - Catena AB(publ)-Deputy CEO - CFO & Acting Head of Business Support



And Sofie Bennsten. And we will do today's presentation, and we move over to Slide #3. A quick view of today's content, where we will start with some highlights. And as usual, we will end today's session with a Q&A.



And JÃ¶rgen, you're welcome to start, and we're