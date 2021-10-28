Q3 2021 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Sofie Bennsten - Catena AB(publ)-Deputy CEO&CFO



Hi, and welcome to Catena's audiocast. We will now start today's presentation. And JÃ¶rgen, you're welcome to start with some highlights.



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Moving to Slide 3. Catena reports a strong third quarter with a 10% increase in rental income. Our profit from property management has increased by 13% year-over-year. EPRA NRV has increased by 31% to SEK 293 per share. At the same time, earnings per share came out of SEK 40.25.



New leases summarized to SEK 27 million in the quarter. Worth to mention is that we came out this quarter with a cost of debt at 2.1%. We acquired a property in LinkÃ¶ping, fully let out to Msek NOI and further, we won a 160,000 square meter land allocation in Helsingborg. And in the third quarter, we presented new and more ambitious ESG targets.



Moving to Slide 4. I hope that this will be maybe the last time we talk about COVID-19,