Feb 22, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Catena Q4 2021 Annual Report. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this session is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Jorgen Eriksson, the CEO; and Sofie Bennsten, the CFO. Please begin your meeting.
Sofie Bennsten - Catena AB(publ)-Deputy CEO&CFO
Hi and very welcome to Catena's audiocast for our year-end report 2021. Presenting today is CEO...
JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO
Jorgen Eriksson.
Sofie Bennsten - Catena AB(publ)-Deputy CEO&CFO
And then myself, CFO, Sofie Bennsten. Jorgen, you're welcome to start with some highlights for the year.
JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you, Sofie. Moving to Slide 3. Catena came out very strong for '21 with a 10% increase in the
Q4 2021 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript
