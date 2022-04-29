Q1 2022 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Sofie Bennsten - Catena AB(publ)-Deputy CEO&CFO



Good morning and welcome to Catena Q1 report. Talking to you today is...



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson.



Sofie Bennsten - Catena AB(publ)-Deputy CEO&CFO



And CFO, Sofie Bennsten. Moving over to Slide #3. And today's context, you see in the slide, and we start off with some highlights. And JÃ¶rgen, you're welcome to start.



JÃ¶rgen Eriksson - Catena AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, Sofie. Slide 4. Catena came out strong in the first quarter with a 5% increase in the rental income, and that is included a one-off in Q1 2020 of SEK 11 million. Year-to-date, our profit from property management has increased by 6% year-over-year. EPRA NRV has increased by 33% to SEK 276 per share, most because of revaluations,