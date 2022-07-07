Q2 2022 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Catena's presentation for Q2.



Please, next slide. In today's presentation, we will start off by giving a short summary of the latest quarters followed by an overview of our current customer base and property portfolio. We will then proceed to the business update, where we will touch upon our current growth plan. Sofie and David will then walk through the numbers in the financial update, and we will then open up for the Q&A.



Next slide, please. I'm happy to report continued growth for the first 6 months in 2022, where we are registering higher rental income driven by projects, acquisitions and as well as seeing high demand for our projects and properties. The demand is showcased by us, starting during the quarter the