Half Year 2019 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Mersen's presentation of its half year results for 2019. We'll have Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner.



And I hand over to VÃ©ronique Boca to start.



VÃ©ronique Boca - Mersen S.A. - VP - Communication



[Interpreted] Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of our half year results. I'd like to let you know that the press release and today's presentation and the reports are available on the group's website. After the presentation, Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner will take your questions. So Thomas?



Thomas Baumgartner - Mersen S.A. - CFO and Group VP of Finance & Administration



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. And welcome, everyone, and we're delighted to comment on Mersen's very positive results. This is, in fact, our 10th consecutive quarter of organic growth in sales and its seventh consecutive half year of growth in operating income.



So I would like to point out that my comments are on the results before implementation of the IFRS 16 standard,