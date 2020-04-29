Q1 2020 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Mersen Group's conference on the sales figure for the first quarter 2020. We have Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner.



Thomas Baumgartner - Mersen SA - CFO and Group VP of Finance & Administration



Hello, everyone. This is Thomas Baumgartner. Welcome to our phone conference to announce our sales figures for the first quarter of 2020 for the group. Now of course, the current context is very exceptional, but first of all, we would like to start by saying that we hope you and your loved ones are in good health. So during the conference, we will also give you an update on the group's situation, and Luc Themelin, our CEO, is also with me to answer your questions. So we'll start with the sales for the first quarter.



We already described these elements on April 8, and so sales came in at EUR 225 million for the quarter which is a drop of nearly 9% on a like-for-like basis and 6.4% on a reported basis. There was a positive impact of nearly 2% from the change in scope of consolidation thanks to acquisitions, in particular,