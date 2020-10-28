Q3 2020 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO



Good evening, everyone. I would like to start with a few general comments, and then I'll hand over to Thomas. So the third quarter of the year reflects the economic crisis stemming from the measures taken in many countries in the second quarter to curb the health crisis, so the worst appears to be passed. Now the situation is very different from one region to another. Asia shows positive signs and North America is still impacted, much improved in the third quarter, while the situation remains difficult in Europe. The situation is also very different