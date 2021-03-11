Full Year 2020 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO



Hello, everyone. I'm Luc Themelin, CEO of Mersen, and I'm here with Thomas Baumgartner, CFO. So it's been pretty much a year, day for day, and March 2020 that we last joined up with you. Of course, it was nicer having people in the audience, but we'll do our best to give a good presentation. So I'll just say a few words before handing over to Thomas.



So just a quick sum up of 2020. Obviously, it was a highly unusual year. So I am sure I don't have to go into any detail about that for you. Now of course, the second quarter was particularly complicated. But across the entire year, we managed to limit the decline in sales to 11%. So sales, you could say, EUR 847 million with, yes, the second quarter being the strongest drop. But now of course, we took advantage of certain governmental measures that helped. But we also conducted various targeted restructuring because we've realized that it was going to take quite some time to reach a return to a satisfactory level.



Now we did not particularly lower our investments. We wanted to continue to pursue our strategic