Q3 2021 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO & Director
And this is Luc Themelin. So I would like to make a few general comments before handing over to Thomas. So our reported growth in Q3 was up by 12% compared to 2020, which brings us close to 2019 level. So EUR 234 million in 2019, EUR 233 million this quarter. Over the first 9 months of the year, our growth markets in solar, semiconductors, electric vehicles have outperformed once again, demonstrating the relevance of our positioning.
So because of this good performance and a favorable product mix, we are revising our guidance upwards for the full year. We are now aiming for the top of the range announced on July 8 for organic growth, so between 6% and 8%; and a slightly higher level for current operating margin, previously between 9.2% and 9.6%. On the investment side, we are following the dynamics of our growth markets, and therefore, expect to be at the top of
