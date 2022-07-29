Q2 2022 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, hello and welcome to the presentation of Mersen's Half Year Results presented by Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner. So before I hand over to Luc and Thomas, I'd like to remind you that the presentation and press release are available on the website. And after the presentation, you can ask your questions of Luc Themelin, CEO, and Thomas Baumgartner, CFO. So you can use either the conference call or the web chat to ask your questions. I hand over to Luc now.



Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO & Director



Thank you, very much. I'll start with a quick summary of the half year, which has been very good for the group. We started with 11% organic growth in the business which has enabled the group to reach EUR 524 million in sales, which is a record for Mersen for a half-year period. We can also see income from operations for nonrecurring items increased by 90 basis points. And the EBITDA is at EUR 87 million, representing a margin of 16.6%. So again, a good performance.



So let's say a few words about our markets. You can see for North