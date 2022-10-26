Q3 2022 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the telephone conference call, Mersen, for the sales for the third quarter 2022 with Mr. Luc Themelin and Thomas Baumgartner. I'll now hand over to Luc Themelin. Over to you.



Luc Themelin - Mersen S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. A few words of introduction to give you before I hand over to Thomas. With the highlights of this quarter, third quarter was excellent with organic sales growth of 19% for a quarterly record at EUR 297 million. We owe this excellent result to all our markets, particularly the outperformance of our growth markets, renewable energies and semiconductors. Thanks to this performance, we are revising our full year guidance upwards. We're now targeting organic growth of around 13% and an operating margin before nonrecurring items of around 10.8%. On the investment side, the adjustment in the guidance is linked to cost inflation and the rise of the U.S. dollar.



I'll now hand over to Thomas for the detail on these points.



Thomas Baumgartner - Mersen S.A. - CFO and Group VP of