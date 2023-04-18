Q1 2023 Mersen SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Luc Themelin - Mersen S.A. - CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Thank you, and hello, everyone. Welcome to this conference call, which has been organized a little earlier than originally planned to discuss Q1 2023 sales. We wanted to bring this forward because of the EUR 100 million capital increase we announced this morning at the same time as our sales.



You will find all the information on this operation in the separate release. It's in line with the communication at March 15 on our 2027 road map. You will also find all the information on a dedicated website accessible from the homepage of the group, mersen.com.



First of all, a few words to present the highlights of the quarter. We set a new quarterly sales record at more than EUR 300 million. We've never done such a figure. That's the first. So last year's momentum visibly continues.



