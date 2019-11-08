Q3 2019 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Mikael Norin. I'm the CEO of Cavotec. And with me today, as usual, I have our CFO, Glenn Withers. And we will today present Cavotec's Q3 2019 report.



Let me off the back say that I'm pleased with our performance during the third quarter. We recorded growing order intake, the profitability improved further and the cash generation was strong.



And I'm especially pleased that we continued to, as we've done throughout this year, to track perfectly to the plan that we set for 2019, which was to focus on profitability by building on achievements from the transformation that we've done, while holding the line on revenue and targeting quality in our orders.



The transformation of Cavotec is now winding down. We will, for the remainder of the year,