Full Year 2020 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Cavotec Q4 report for 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Mikael Norin; and the CFO, Glenn Withers. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Mikael Norin - Cavotec SA - Group CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. As you heard, my name is Mikael Norin. I'm the CEO of Cavotec, and I have our CFO, Glenn Withers, with me today. And the topic is our Q4 report for 2020. So Cavotec's Q4 report.
As we all know, the second wave of COVID-19 resulted in partial lockdowns in many places around the world in the fourth quarter of last year. And this means that the market situation continued to be challenging for us, including delayed decision-making by customers and postponed projects in our markets. Now we believe that we managed the situation well, though, considering in the quarter, we generated slightly higher revenue and EBIT versus the third quarter 2020, while the operating cash flow was considerably stronger. Our financial position continues to be strong, and we are well positioned to both handle
