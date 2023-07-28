Q2 2023 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Cavotec Q2 Report 2023. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I will hand the conference over to CEO, David Pagels; and CFO, Joakim Wahlquist. Please go ahead.



David Pagels - Cavotec SA - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this webcast.



My name is David Pagels. I'm the CEO of Cavotec. With me here today, I have our CFO, Joakim Wahlquist, who has now taken over the role from Glenn Withers as of 1st of May. Today, Joakim and I will present Cavotec's Q2 Report 2023. You are then most welcome to ask questions by clicking on the link at the bottom of your screen or over the phone, and we will see all the questions on our screen.



So, we will today first present the performance of the quarter, both from an operational and financial perspective, then we'll look a little bit to the outlook, what we see coming. And at the end, we will open up for the Q&A session, as I just said.



In the second quarter, we reported revenues of close to EUR 46 million, up 44% compared to last year, which is very satisfying. The order