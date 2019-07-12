Q2 2019 Qliro Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Let's start the call by taking a look at our strategic direction and some progress made during the last quarter. As you know, our strategy is to operate Qliro Financial Services, CDON Marketplace and Nelly as 3 independent companies. We believe that this will create the best prospects for the companies and thereby, increased shareholder value.



And in the second quarter, Qliro Financial Services continued to be successful when it comes to new merchant recruitment, CDON Marketplace increased