Q2 2021 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Well, thank you. Good warm and sunny morning, and welcome to this call, where we are to present the Nelly Group results from the first 6 months in 2021. My name is Kristina Lukes, CEO for Nelly Group. And I'm hosting this call together with John Afzelius, CFO for Nelly.



I will start off this presentation with a short reminder on where we are heading as a group, followed by the key highlights from the quarter with extra light shed on the relocation of our warehouse from our manual warehouse in Falkenberg to an automated warehouse in Borås. John, Group CFO, will thereafter take us through the key financials for the quarter, and I will close with an update on strategy and some closing remarks. After that, we will open up for questions and answers.



Even if our focus is on the first 6