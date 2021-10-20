Q3 2021 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nelly Group Webcast with Teleconference Q3 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present Kristina Lukes, CEO; and John Afzelius, CFO. Please start with your meeting.



Kristina Lukes - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this call where we are to present the Nelly Group results from the third quarter in 2021. I'm Kristina Lukes, CEO for Nelly. And as usual, I'm hosting this call together with John Afzelius, CFO, for the group.



John Afzelius-Jenevall - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Kristina Lukes - Nelly Group AB(publ)-CEO



Let me start with an update on Nelly followed by the key highlights from the quarter. John will take us through the key financials for the quarter. And then after that, as usual, we will open up for Q&A session. This call puts focus on the past quarter,