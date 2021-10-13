Q2 2022 CropEnergies AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Stephan Meeder - CropEnergies AG - CEO,CFO



Thank you, Natalie, for the introduction. I hope the sound is fine and that you can hear me. Welcome to our Q2 conference call. Thank you very much for your interest. We shared this morning the presentation with the main slides that we want to cover. I hope you all have that in front of you.



So on September 15, we have announced preliminary figures for Q2 and have risen our outlook. And today, we want to comment on the full set of data, and we can confirm the preliminary figures and we can also confirm the outlook.



So on the agenda today, the slide is called highlights. You see we will cover today the climate protection in the EU. That means to have a look on the political side. And we will have a look into the development of market volume and prices for ethanol and the raw materials. We will have a look on the development of the CropEnergies Group with the production, which has increased compared to previous year. And we will have a look into the financials. That means both second quarter isolated and H1. And for closing, we will comment on the