Q4 2023 CropEnergies AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / NTS GMT

Stephan Meeder - CropEnergies AG - Spokesperson of the Executive Board, CEO & CFO



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference call for the financial year '22, '23, together with my colleague, Jurgen Bottcher and Georg von Graevenitz. We are happy to have you here. Thank you very much for your interest in CropEnergies, and we will guide you through the slides and the question and answers at the end of the slides.



This year, we have chosen this webcast format in prior years that means that pre-corona, we physically met in Frankfurt, then during corona, we had audio calls. And this time, we have chosen this format for 2 reasons: one is to allow a maximum of people to join us and to listen to us and to see us because not everybody can make it into Frankfurt for 1 day. So that's one point for making this virtually. And the second point is, as not all of you have already met the 3 of us, we have taken the decision to make it as a video call so they get an impression on the CropEnergies' (inaudible).



So let's get started. So as I said, together with my 2 colleagues, we will guide you