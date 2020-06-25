Q1 2021 CalAmp Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to CalAmp's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now introduce your host for today's conference, Leanne Sievers, President of Shelton Group, CalAmp's Investor Relations Firm. Leanne, you may begin.



Leanne K. Sievers - Shelton Group - President



Good afternoon, and welcome to CalAmp's Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Leanne Sievers, President of Shelton Group, CalAmp's Investor Relations firm. With us today are CalAmp's Interim President and CEO, Jeff Gardner; and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect CalAmp's best current judgment, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking projections. These risk factors are discussed in our periodic SEC filings and in the earnings release issued today, which are available on