Q3 2023 CalAmp Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 20, 2022

Welcome to CalAmp's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.



Good afternoon, and welcome to CalAmp's fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. I'm Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director of Shelton Group, CalAmp's Investor Relations firm. With us today are CalAmp's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner; and Acting CFO, Cindy Zhang.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect CalAmp's best current judgment, they're subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking