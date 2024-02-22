Feb 22, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome back. Our next presenters, Church & Dwight, have been longtime supporters of CAGNY and our conference. And today, we are fortunate to have with us Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Farrell; and Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations, Rick Dierker.



Matt and Rick come to us having just seen Church & Dwight cap off a very successful 2023, during which the company posted strong revenue growth and gross margin expansion and delivered ahead of targeted EPS while returning marketing spending to full and historical levels. Key brands such as ARM & HAMMER, BATISTE, THERABREATH and HERO achieved all-time high market shares, and capability investments were made to support growth into the future.



To that end, the company's 2024 outlook calls for return to high single-digit EPS growth, consistent with an updated evergreen model that now targets 4% organic growth annually, up from 3% in the past, given anticipated new contributions from recent acquisitions and a doubling down on the