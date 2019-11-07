Severstal' PAO Capital Markets Day 2019 Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Vladimir Zaluzhsky - PAO Severstal - Head of Communications & IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We are very delighted to see you all here today. Thank you very much for coming. And our warm welcome to those who are watching us online.
Several solid years to transparent surveillance and several Capital Markets Day is a very important event for us. Last year, we presented to you our 5-year growth strategy, which will help us transform into the leader of the steel industry of the future and also become the company of first choice for partners, investors and our employees. So this meeting today will provide you an update on our progress.
As you know, a key part of our new strategy is focused on ESG, environment, social, governance. And I'm very happy in all of us to share with you that just yesterday, we received a letter from East Capital, which is one of the biggest investors in the Russian Stock Market, saying that according to their annual evaluation, we have got the prize for best ESG excellence across all the companies they are looking at. So we are very happy to share that
